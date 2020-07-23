Narwhal Capital Management Sells 1,271 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Starbucks by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 526,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $46,318,000 after purchasing an additional 90,383 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 658,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,914,000 after purchasing an additional 79,557 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 36,179 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,591,042. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

