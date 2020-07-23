National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $86.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. National Bank had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 9.98%.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $27.83 on Thursday. National Bank has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $827.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.15.

Several research analysts recently commented on NBHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

In related news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

