Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. operates as a nutrition supplement company. It develops and produces cannabis products, marine oils, seed oils and pet supplements. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., formerly known as Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., is headquartered in Laval, Canada. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.63.

NASDAQ NEPT traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,998. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $343.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.72.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 51.03% and a negative net margin of 204.83%. The company had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 426,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 31,065 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 333.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 231,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 178,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 117,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

