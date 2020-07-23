NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

NTES has been the topic of several other reports. New Street Research upgraded NetEase from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of NetEase in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura reiterated a buy rating on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of NetEase from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $418.35.

NASDAQ:NTES traded down $5.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $459.24. 9,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,589. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $436.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.52. NetEase has a 52-week low of $209.01 and a 52-week high of $503.27. The company has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $28.66. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 33.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in NetEase by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $759,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in NetEase by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

