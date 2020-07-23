New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised New Fortress Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.14.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Shares of NFE stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.57. 2,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,552. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $74.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.