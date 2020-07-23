New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised New Fortress Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.14.
Shares of NFE stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.57. 2,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,552. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
New Fortress Energy Company Profile
New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.
