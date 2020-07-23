NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is based in DALLAS. “

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of NREF traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.72. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,094. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th.

In related news, President James D. Dondero purchased 8,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $90,071.19. Also, President James D. Dondero acquired 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $208,593.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 40,553 shares of company stock worth $543,075.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Precept Management LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,223,000.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.