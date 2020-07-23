Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Acquires 48,498 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,498 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $11,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Derby & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $615,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 396.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 131,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,660,000 after buying an additional 105,395 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $745,000. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 235,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,771,000 after buying an additional 19,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $339,000.

NYSEARCA:BND traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.18. 59,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,361,457. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.46. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

