Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,318 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 283,052 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,644,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.0% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.7% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 53,328 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,523,747 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $139,487,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 52,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.04. 357,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,840,142. The company has a market capitalization of $172.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $58.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.34.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,001,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,496,824.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $77,840,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,391,358,826.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

