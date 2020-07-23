Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 105,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 125.0% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 271.8% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 166,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,495,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swarthmore Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,272.8% in the second quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 39,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 36,389 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.70. The stock had a trading volume of 143,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $149.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

