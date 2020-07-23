Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $441,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 159,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 369,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 223,531 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.26. 258,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,666,136. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average of $29.57.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

