Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $5.33 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,560 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $64.09. 588,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,943,941. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day moving average of $60.94. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

