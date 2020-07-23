Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $601,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,552 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNP stock traded down $5.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.66. 98,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,181,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $118.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.04.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.