Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $833,000 Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 18.5% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 37,237 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 218,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.3% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 164,880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,408 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 52,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.27. 124,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,362,039. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.90.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

