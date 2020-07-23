Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Invests $385,000 in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 121.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,154,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,947,677,000 after purchasing an additional 34,627,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,041,127,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,620,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,608,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,874,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $538,982.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 101,087 shares of company stock worth $3,639,169 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.84. 97,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,357,548. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.19. The firm has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

