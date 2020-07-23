Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 1,285 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 626,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,700,000 after purchasing an additional 52,750 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.2% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 335,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,511,000 after purchasing an additional 75,841 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 83,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 39.6% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $776,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.91. 87,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,797,965. The firm has a market cap of $117.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.21.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

