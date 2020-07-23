Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 2,523 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 228.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 44,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 34,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 36,015 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 422,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 26,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CSFB lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $104,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.12. 47,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. WEC Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.80.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

