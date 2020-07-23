Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 698 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,026 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 11.1% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $8.41 on Thursday, reaching $409.14. 193,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,284,005. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $147.39 and a twelve month high of $431.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.99, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $381.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVIDIA from $305.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.89.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $521,691,478. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24 shares of company stock valued at $7,836 and have sold 250,738 shares valued at $93,670,532. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

