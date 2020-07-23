Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,559,827 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 725,997 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Nike worth $152,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Nike by 1.1% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 11,264 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 0.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 59,356 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 1.9% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,696 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.01.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $5,550,209.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 292,313 shares of company stock worth $28,847,939 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.13. 127,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,989,635. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $155.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.84, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

