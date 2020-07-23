Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Downgraded by Argus to “Sell”

Argus lowered shares of Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NBL. Bank of America increased their target price on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TD Securities downgraded Noble Energy to a buy rating and set a $10.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded Noble Energy to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.95.

NYSE:NBL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.88. 683,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,621,710. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30. Noble Energy has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Noble Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 416,956 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Noble Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,092,222 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $51,971,000 after acquiring an additional 85,096 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

