Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS.

NVS opened at $86.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $196.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.89. Novartis has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NVS. Citigroup raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.