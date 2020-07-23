NVR (NYSE:NVR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

NVR (NYSE:NVR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $42.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 37.44%.

NYSE:NVR traded up $135.98 on Thursday, hitting $3,869.79. 8,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,072. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,293.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,322.24. NVR has a 52 week low of $2,043.01 and a 52 week high of $4,071.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,650.00.

In related news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

