Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on OCGN. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ocugen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Ocugen from $2.00 to $0.70 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of OCGN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 529,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,392,466. Ocugen has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ocugen will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

