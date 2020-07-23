Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Piper Sandler

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OCUL. ValuEngine raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $8.98. 7,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,470. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 1,430.64% and a negative return on equity of 6,659.51%. On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 363,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $1,999,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 107.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

