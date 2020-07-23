Office Properties Income Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th.

Office Properties Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 68.0% annually over the last three years. Office Properties Income Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -1,047.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to earn $5.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $26.07 on Thursday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($1.09). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. Analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OPI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Office Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.