Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OLLI. BidaskClub cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $54.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,611. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.35. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $110.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.61.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $349.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.90 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,034,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 23,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,495,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,271.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

