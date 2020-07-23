Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OLLI. BidaskClub cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $54.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.13.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,611. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.35. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $110.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.61.
In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,034,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 23,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,495,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,271.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
