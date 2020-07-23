Open Platform Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.35 Million (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Open Platform has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Open Platform has traded 58.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Open Platform token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.69 or 0.01926145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00083722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00192308 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00001039 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00120013 BTC.

Open Platform Token Profile

Open Platform was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

