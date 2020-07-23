Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 1.6% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Brightworth lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 6,844 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,919,895 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $271,923,000 after purchasing an additional 709,187 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 283,052 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,644,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $76,272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $62,114,410,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000 in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.34.

ORCL stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.04. 600,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,840,142. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $58.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.81. The firm has a market cap of $172.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

