Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Organogenesis from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Organogenesis presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.10.

ORGO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.01. 444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,297. Organogenesis has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $421.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 124.66%. The business had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Organogenesis will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 23.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

