Origin Protocol Price Hits $0.37 (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $29.81 million and approximately $9.47 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00003861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 26% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00044942 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.41 or 0.05729429 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003002 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00057220 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00016908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00031660 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a token. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,956,161 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

