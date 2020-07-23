Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st.

Orrstown Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 71.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Orrstown Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.1%.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

NASDAQ ORRF traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,068. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.26. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.59 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, EVP Robert J. Fignar bought 1,990 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $26,865.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,473.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.