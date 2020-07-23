PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised PACCAR from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PACCAR from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PACCAR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.93.

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.31. 62,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.16. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $86.40. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In related news, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $129,800.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $275,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,647.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $505,210 in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in PACCAR by 43.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,104,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,543,000 after buying an additional 159,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $283,130,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,939,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,685,000 after buying an additional 188,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,304,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,041,000 after buying an additional 20,794 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

