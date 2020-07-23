PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Raymond James

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.93.

PCAR stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.31. The stock had a trading volume of 62,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,906. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $86.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.16.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $275,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,647.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $505,210 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in PACCAR by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in PACCAR by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 57,869 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 765,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,551,000 after purchasing an additional 342,497 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in PACCAR by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,345,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

