PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded PACCAR from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PACCAR from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.16. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12. PACCAR has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $86.40.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $129,800.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $275,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,647.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock worth $505,210 over the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,679 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 362,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,164,000 after acquiring an additional 33,653 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after buying an additional 22,868 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 172,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after buying an additional 129,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 366,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after buying an additional 26,861 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

