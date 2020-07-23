PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of PACCAR from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PACCAR from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.93.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.31. The stock had a trading volume of 62,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,906. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $86.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. PACCAR’s revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

In related news, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $129,800.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,921 shares in the company, valued at $484,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $505,210. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in PACCAR by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 620.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

