PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Citigroup

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PCAR. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised PACCAR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PACCAR from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.31. 62,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,906. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $86.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day moving average of $71.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 18.63%.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $275,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,647.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,921 shares in the company, valued at $484,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $505,210 over the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

