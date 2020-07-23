Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,425,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 254,128 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for approximately 1.0% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of Paypal worth $596,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,201,983,000 after buying an additional 1,133,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Paypal by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,791 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,220,000 after purchasing an additional 288,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,592,000 after purchasing an additional 180,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.87. The company had a trading volume of 178,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,853,693. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $183.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.99. The company has a market capitalization of $211.01 billion, a PE ratio of 112.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BofA Securities lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.26.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

