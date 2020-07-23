Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Paypal’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Paypal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.13. The company had a trading volume of 152,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,853,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.99. Paypal has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,200,247,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Paypal by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,791 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 65.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,265,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $504,117,000 after buying an additional 1,901,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

