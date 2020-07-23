PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Mizuho

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PBF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup downgraded PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays downgraded PBF Energy from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.47.

PBF Energy stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 77,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,902,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $34.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.71.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.10). PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post -5.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 31,074 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,122,000 after purchasing an additional 269,474 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

