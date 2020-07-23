PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PetIQ, Inc. is a pet medication and wellness company. Its product consists of Rx Medications, OTC Medications and Supplies, Health and Wellness Products. The Company serves retail stores across the mass, club, grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PETQ. Raymond James increased their target price on PetIQ from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised PetIQ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

NASDAQ:PETQ traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $36.60. 1,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,353. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.67. PetIQ has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $37.41.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.52 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PetIQ will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other PetIQ news, Director Will Santana sold 24,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $773,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,649. 24.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

