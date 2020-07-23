Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 202 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,013 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,337,357,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after acquiring an additional 572,815 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,397,000 after acquiring an additional 532,443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 110.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after acquiring an additional 470,248 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,357,000 after purchasing an additional 355,263 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $326.93. 50,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.38. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $262.71 and a one year high of $331.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $773,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,042,351.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total value of $349,468.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,380 shares of company stock worth $9,514,249 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.70.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

