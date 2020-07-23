Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 1.4% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 171.4% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $441,000. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,270,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $341.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,585. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.73. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

