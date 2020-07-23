Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 253.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,878 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 4.0% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,097,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432,227 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,285,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,192,000 after purchasing an additional 92,140 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $596,586,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,747,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,545,000 after purchasing an additional 927,425 shares in the last quarter.

IWF traded down $2.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.70. The company had a trading volume of 35,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,266. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $207.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.22.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

