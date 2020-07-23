Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.8% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 105,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.10. The company had a trading volume of 110,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,232. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $130.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.08.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

