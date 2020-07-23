Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $3.42 Million Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 59,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,051,664 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $765,116,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $546,892,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,174,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,362,000 after buying an additional 7,815,456 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,703,000 after buying an additional 7,736,739 shares during the period.

IEFA traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $59.99. 3,219,860 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.15. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

