Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 216 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,789,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2,527.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,319,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,482 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $73,901,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,987,000 after buying an additional 774,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,156,000.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $78.97. 178,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,505,869. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.70. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

