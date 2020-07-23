Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Reduced by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.81. 2,013,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,797,965. The firm has a market cap of $118.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average of $77.22. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

