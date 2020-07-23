PlayGame (PXG) Hits Market Cap of $63,905.37

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One PlayGame token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. In the last seven days, PlayGame has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $63,905.37 and $610.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlayGame alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.69 or 0.01926145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00083722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00192308 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00001039 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00120013 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.