Polymath Hits Market Cap of $21.83 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, UEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, Polymath has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $21.83 million and $992,999.00 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00473467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012414 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001206 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003401 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005537 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003076 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,070,098 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bitbns, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Huobi, Upbit, IDEX, UEX, Kyber Network, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Koinex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

