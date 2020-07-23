Profile Utility Token Trading Up 6.9% Over Last Week (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, Bit-Z, Coinnest and LBank. Profile Utility Token has a market cap of $86,883.29 and $3,796.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Profile Utility Token alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00042228 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,658.78 or 1.01278384 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001052 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000296 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00163622 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000110 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Token Profile

Profile Utility Token (PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, LBank, Bit-Z, Coinrail and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Profile Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Profile Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.