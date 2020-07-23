Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 281.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 38,602 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.87.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.94. The company had a trading volume of 107,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,087. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $99.79. The company has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.06 and its 200-day moving average is $89.11.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $603,170.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,565. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

